Unknown gunmen have abducted Gideon Okedayo, a professor of the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State.

Concise News understands that the Don was kidnapped along Auchi road in Edo state.

Dayo Temola, a member of staff of Osustech, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

The statement read: “With utmost shock and disbelief that we received the news of reported kidnapping of Professor Gideon Okedayo of the department of Mathematical Science, Osustech, Okitipupa.

“Professor Gideon Okedayo is a thoroughbred academics who has and still contributing to the growth of education in Nigerian and beyond.

“We, therefore, think that in all honesty, he deserves no place in this heinous act of man’s inhumanity to man. We hereby call on Government and relevant security agencies to fast track his unconditional release.”