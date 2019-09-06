The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says federal lawmakers would authorise legal funding for Nigerian victims of the latest xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Concise News reports that the lawmaker also condemned the recent attacks on Nigerians and other foreigners in the country located on the feet of the African continent.

Gbajabiamila, who made this known at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, also warned South Africa against alleging that Nigerians in the country were criminals.

“The House will also authorise legal funding for victims of the attack who wish to take legal action against the perpetrators,” he said.

The Speaker also called on Nigerians to avoid attacking South African business interests in the West African country.

He further revealed that the House aligned with President Muhammadu Buhari on his decisions concerning this matter.

According to him, the House will invite the Minister of Foreign affairs, the Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa and the Chairman of the Diaspora Commission.

He further demanded that the South African government conduct a thorough investigation and make public their findings.

According to Gbajabiamila, time for dialogue is over and it is time to take action on the xenophobic attacks.

He said the attacks on Nigerians and their businesses was an “abomination against our people,” stating that, “We did not provoke nor did we deserve the treatment meted out to our people in South Africa.”