D’Tigers will today Friday face Coted’Ivoire in Classification games at the ongoing FIBA World Cup at the Guangzhou gym as they hope they get the Olympic ticket.

The Nigeria senior Basketball national team are now in a new Group M that will play alongside China, Ivory Coast and South Korea.

D’Tigers will face Ivory Coast on Friday at 9:00 am Nigerian time and play China on Sunday.

In the group stage, D’Tigers lost to Russia and Argentina but defeated South Korea 108-66 to qualify for the Classification game. Nigeria still have Olympic ticket to play for in the Classification game.