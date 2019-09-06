FG Distributes Gadgets To N-Power Beneficiaries

The Federal Government has distributed tools and equipment to 193 N-Power Build Programme beneficiaries in Nasarawa State to make them self reliant, Concise News reports.

Alhaji Dauda Wase, the Nasarawa State Coordinator, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), disclosed this on Thursday while presenting Testimonials and distribution of the training tools and equipment to the N-Power Build pre-apprenticeship participants in Lafia.

According to NAN, the tools and equipment distributed to the beneficiaries were for masonry and tiling , electrical installation, carpentry, plumbing and pipe fittings, automobile repairs, catering, housekeeping, bakery and confectionery, among others.

Wase said the federal government had designed the programme to provide crop of skilled and highly competent workforce of technicians, artisans and service providers to communities in the country.

“Collectively, we are graduating a total of 193 trainees out of 215 after three month’s basic skills training in the following construction, automotive and hospitality trades, namely:

“Masonry and tiling works, electrical installations, carpentry, plumbing and pipe fittings, automobile repairs, catering, housekeeping, bakery and confectionery, among others.

“The basic skill training is a pre-condition for the trainees before they are allowed to go for apprenticeship attachment for on-the-job skills acquisition training from other professional stakeholders in the society.

“They will now all proceed for a nine months apprenticeship training to enable them become very proficient in their respective chosen vocations which will ultimately make them ready for self employment.

“Throughout the duration of the just concluded pre-apprenticeship basic training, each trainee was provided with a nourishing meal per day and the sum of N10,000 stipend every month.

“Furthermore, the payment of this N10,000 monthly stipends to the trainees will continue throughout of their nine months apprenticeship training,” he said.

The coordinator called on the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the scheme by using judiciously, the tools and kits disbursed.

Wase also called on the NDE training partners to ensure the trainees acquired necessary skills during their apprenticeship training.

Yakubu Kwanta, the Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Youths, Sports and NGOs, urged the beneficiaries to be committed and work hard in order to excel during and after the scheme.

He restated the state government’s commitment to collaborate with any organisation in order to improve on the lives of youths in the state.

Alhaji Idris Umar, the General Manager, Nasarawa State Relevant Technology Board, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for establishing the scheme toward tackling youth unemployment in the country.

Umar, who was represented by Daniel Abaka, the Board Manager, Lafia centre, urged the beneficiaries to use the tools judiciously.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Ukpoju John, lauded the federal government for the gesture and promised to be good ambassadors of the scheme.

The beneficiaries were trained by three agencies, including the NDE, Nasarawa State Vocational and Relevant Technology Board (VRTB), and Construction Skills Training and Empowerment Programme (C-STEmp).

The training was conducted in collaboration with Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON), National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), and Institute of Tourism Professionals (ITP).