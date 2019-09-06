In a bid to create awareness on the importance of identification as a tool for development, the Federal Government has adopted September 16 of every year as National Identity day.

This move is said to be in line with the United Nations (UN) position on the contribution of dates to the achievement of the purposes of its Charter to promote action on political, social, cultural, humanitarian/human rights issues.

This was disclosed in an approval letter by Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and addressed to the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Aziz.

In the letter signed on the SGF’s behalf by David K. Gende, the Director, Planning, Research & Statistics in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mustapha conveyed government’s approval to the NIMC chief executive officer that Nigeria “should join the Coalition for International Identity Day,” in response to the latter’s earlier request.

The letter reads “I am to inform you that the SGF has considered and approved that Nigeria should join the Coalition for International Identity Day, which will recognise the role of identity management for proper planning, governance and efficient service delivery; that the National Identity Management Commission should proceed with educational and awareness campaigns on the proposed identity day to other public and private sector stakeholders including institutions in the movement.”

With the approval, Nigeria becomes the first country in the world to formally adopt September 16, otherwise called 16.9, as Identity Day (ID-Day).

According to Aziz, NIMC has lined up a number of activities to formally launch Nigeria’s Identity Day on September 16, 2019, year being the debut edition.