Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made known his squad for the 2019/2020 UEFA Europa League season, Concise News reports.

Names of United’s 24-man squad was published on UEFA’s official website on Thursday.

Solskjaer’s side is matched in Group L alongside Astana, Partizan, and AZAlkmaar.

United will start their Europa League campaign on Thursday, September 19th, at Old Trafford against Astana.

Man United’s 24-Man Europa League squad

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Matěj Kovář

Defenders: Victor Lindelöf, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Marcos Rojo, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe.

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Fred, Ashley Young, Daniel James, Nemanja Matić, Scott McTominay

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial.