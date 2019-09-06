Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed his team for the 2019/2020 UEFA Europa League season, Concise News reports.

The Gunners 24-man squad was disclosed on UEFA’s official website on Thursday.

Arsenal are in Group F alongside Frankfurt, Standard Liège and Vitoria SC1922 for Europe’s second tier club competition.

Emery’s side will kick off their Europa League campaign on Thursday, September 19th, with a trip to Germany to take on Frankfurt.

Arsenal’s 24-Man for Europa League

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Emiliano Martinez, Matt Macey, James Hillson.

Defenders: Hector Bellerin, Sokratis, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, David Luiz, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Sead Kolasinac, Joel Lopez, Kieran Tierney.

Midfielders: Dani Ceballos, Mesut Ozil, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka.

Forwards: Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli.