Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi has been nominated as a contender for the Leicester City Goal of the Month Award, Concise News reports.

The Nigeria headed home from a James Maddison’s corner kick against the Frank Lampard’s Chelsea in their week two English Premier League clash at the Stamford Bridge in August.

It was the equalizing goal for the Foxes who snatched one point from the former Champions League winners.

Ndidi will slug it out with Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and two others for the award which will be decided by votes from the club fans.

Leicester City’s website noted that the voting will end on September 8 with the winner going home with a signed print of the goal celebration.

Full Shortlist

Below is the full shortlist of the nominees for Leicester City Goal of the Month award:

Wilfred Ndidi, Chelsea vs. Leicester City

Ali Reghba, Leicester City Under- 23s vs. Blackburn Rovers Under-23s

Jamie Vardy, Sheffield United vs. Leicester City

Harvey Barnes, Sheffield United vs. Leicester City

Admiral Muskwe, Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-23s vs. Leicester City Under-23s

Jamie Vardy, Leicester City vs. AFC Bournemouth

United Want Deal For Star

In a related development, Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Paul Pogba’s agent in the hope of the midfielder signing a new contract at the club.

Pogba made his desire to leave Old Trafford clear at the start of the summer, saying that he wanted a new challenge elsewhere with Real Madrid and former club Juventus keen on signing the World Cup winner.

The 26-year-old has now started all four of United’s Premier League games so far this season and the club are reportedly looking to convince him to extend his stay.

According to L’Equipe report, United’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, has contacted Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, about the possibility of signing a new contract keeping him at Old Trafford beyond 2021, when his current deal expires.

The midfielder already earns £290,000-a-week, so a vastly improved offer might be very difficult to produce, and reports have suggested that Pogba has no intention of signing a new contract anyway.