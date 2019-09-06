The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Sokoto Zonal Office has arrested another FBI-wanted internet fraudster identified as Emmanuel Adedeji Oluwatosin.

Concise News reports that the Zonal Head, Abdullahi Lawal, said Oluwatosin’s name who is on the wanted list of the FBI, was arrested in Kaduna on 29 August by EFCC operatives.

Lawal while parading the suspect in Sokoto on Thursday listed the assets recovered from his residence.

They were Mercedes Benz E550, Mercedes Benz C450, an iPhone, laptops, modem and SIM cards.

Lawal added that the suspect and his accomplices both in Nigeria and overseas acquired retirement account information (RAI) and personally identifiable information (PII) of multiple persons which they fraudulently used to wire funds into newly created business bank accounts tied to the fraudulently created business.

He said the proceeds were then converted into cryptocurrency, adding that preliminary investigation had so far revealed that about N1.4 billion passed through the suspect’s accounts and the commission had also traced N70 million investment.