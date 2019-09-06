The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned ‘Professor’ Charles Jide-Oni before a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos State, for allegedly obtaining money under false pretence and engaging in advance fee fraud.

Concise News reports that the EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, arraigned the lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, before Justice Nicholas Oweibo on Wednesday.

Jide-Oni’s arraignment was sequel to the EFCC’s damning findings about the activities of an illegal financial outfit he floated through which he allegedly swindled his victims of several millions of naira.

Some of the victims had earlier written a petition to the Commission which led to the investigations that indicted him in the alleged fraudulent act.

Due to the bail application filed and argued by his lawyer on his behalf, Justice Oweibo granted Jide-Oni bail to the tune of N10 million and two sureties in like sum.