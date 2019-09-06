Diego Maradona has been appointed head coach of Argentinian club Gimnasia on a contract until the end of the season, Concise News reports.

The appointment sees the 58-year-old return to work in his homeland for the first time since 2010 when he left his role as manager of the national team.

In a short statement, Gimnasia said: “Star of world football, Diego Armando Maradona, has signed his name and is the new coach of Gimnasia. The deal runs until the end of the current season.”

Gimnasia are currently bottom of Argentina’s Primera Division after picking up just one point in their first five matches.

Maradona, who helped Argentina to glory at the 1986 World Cup, was most recently head coach at Mexican club Dorados of Sinaloa.

He twice led them to the play-offs but resigned in June, citing the need for operations on his knee and shoulder.