Boko Haram insurgents on Thursday opened fire on the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Concise News reports.

It was learned that the insurgents attacked the governor’s convoy at Konduga while he was returning from a trip to Bama Local Government Area around 9 pm.

Zulum had visited Bayo, Kwaya Kusar, Askira Uba and Gwoza as part of his “familiarity and need assessment tour” of the 27 LGAs in the state.

“Luckily the governor, his commissioners, and other vehicles in the convoy escaped unhurt but the last vehicle which is an army gun truck was pelted with bullets.

“Immediately after they fired at us, our men in collaboration with the armed personnel from the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad(FSARS), quickly retaliated and thwarted the ambush,” a source told TheCable.

Before Thursday’s attack, Zulum had visited Bayo where he directed the enrollment of 112 members of the civilian joint task force and a monthly payment roll, starting from next month.

He also directed the provision of furniture to the local government secretariat and immediate return of staffs to their offices.