Big Brother Naija housemate (BBNaija) Mercy, after losing the Arla cooking task, has said that a meal prepared by fellow housemate Tacha is tasteless, Concise News reports.

She said this after the team “Arla Butter” – comprising Tacha, Frodd, Omashola, and Khafi – won the cooking show challenge.

The team members were also rewarded with 1million Naira and one year supply of Arla products.

Angered by this, Mercy and Venita were spotted raining insults on Biggie and the judges of the Arla cooking task, saying negative things about the meal.

While Mercy said, “If I buy that kind of food from a restaurant, I won’t go back there again,” Venita shouted that the judges were mad.

Elozonam was also on this plane, complaining about everything the winning team did, stating that Tacha was a sore loser.

During this period, Tacha and her teammates, who were completely unaware, enjoyed the feeling of being winners and carrying on with the preparations for their next task.

A Twitter user, reacting to this, said that Mercy had done bad to have spoken negative about the winning team, particularly about Tacha.

“So mercy said Tacha food is tasteless and dry that she can’t even buy it in a restaurant,” the user tweeted.

“This’s same mercy that eats Tacha food every day without complain because money’s involved she’s now bitter because team Arla Butter won.

“You can’t hide character.”