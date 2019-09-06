Delta state-born actress and BBNaija housemate, venita has made a revelation about some female ‘pepper dem’ members that came to Big brother’s house with vibrators, Concise News reports.

The duo were conversing on happenings in the house when Venita made the shocking revelation.

While they were on the bed, gossiping about other housemates, the mother of two educated him on different types of vibrators and how they work.

Reacting, Omashola said “Damn! No wonder we dey suffer here since. No wonder batteries for mic no dey complete because people dey use it for their vibrator!.”

Meanwhile, Omashola recently described the actress as one who only become friends with others when she needs favours.

According to him, Venita only gets close to housemates with the veto power, any prize or Head of House.

