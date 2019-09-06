Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Omashola has hinted at having sex with UK metropolitan police, Khafi, Concise News understands.

Omashola who has been a companion to Khafi since the eviction of her love interest, Gedoni stated this while discussing his blossoming friendship with her.

Their friendship has left many confused on the sudden closeness between the two before Omashola made the utterance.