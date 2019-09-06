Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Friday, September 6, 2019

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Seyi has vowed to make Tacha get a third strike before the 99th day in the house, Concise News understands. Seyi had made the vow when they engaged in heated argument, which generated after Tacha got angry at him for shouting her name.

Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tacha was caught on camera showing Seyi her chest, Concise News understands. The Instagram queen had gone viral after she tattooed picture of award-winning singer, Davido on her chest.

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Esther has revealed why she consented to Frodd’s relationship request, Concise News understands. Esther, who was evicted on September 1 earlier turned Frodd down when he made his feelings known to her.

Evicted BBNaija housemate Sir Dee has opened up on the female housemate that would have been his love interest if he was single, Concise News understands. Speaking during a chat with Pulse, Sir Dee revealed that he would have dated Esther as a result of her smartness and intelligence.

