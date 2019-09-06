While the BBNaija show gets hotter, Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has wished housemate and Port Harcourt first daughter, Tacha the best, Concise News reports.

During this week’s Wager Challenge on Thursday, which revolved indicating affection to the old ones by taking a shot at five projects which included painting, sculpture, knitting, a poem and a remarkable uncommon piece.

Tacha’s team ‘legend’ titled theirs ‘Nature’ and exhibited a family tree with names of the elderly ones that have affected them in one way or another.

Tacha, being a native of Rivers state, acknowledged Wike, saying he has imparted her life positively and inspires her.

Reacting in a tweet on Friday, the governor wrote: “I appreciate the mention and wish Tacha the very best. #BBNaija.”

Despite the fact that the Instagram queen is a controversial housemate, Nigerian celebrities have always pledged her support for her.