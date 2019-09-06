The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted appeal committees of its governorship primaries in Bayelsa and Kogi State.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

He explained that the National Working Committee of the APC appointed three persons for each of the appeal panels.

The Kogi Indirect Primary Appeal Committee has Senator Abdulahi Yandoma as chairman and Amina Muhammed as Secretary while Tony McFoy is a member.

For the Bayelsa Direct Primary Appeal Committee, Shuaibu Aruwa is the Chairman, while Edith Amadi and Abdul Malik El-Yakub are secretary and member respectively.

Concise News had reported that David Lyon emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the November 16 Bayelsa State Governorship election.

Lyon was declared the winner by the Collation Officer, Senator Emmanuel Ocheja.

Ocheja said the oil magnate polled 42,138 votes to defeat five other aspirants.

Desiye Nsirim garnered 1, 5333 votes, while Ebitimi Amgbare polled 633 votes and finished third.

While the immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Heineken Lokpobiri, garnered 571 votes to come fourth and Ongoebi Etebu and Prince Preye Aganaba got 564 and 354 votes each.

Senator Ocheja, who was recognized by the national and state officers of the party, disclosed that he was standing in for the Returning Officer and Governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Gaidam, whom he said was unavoidably absent.

According to him, six aspirants contested for the primary election and the mode of the primaries was ‘Direct Primaries’ ‘Option A-4, ‘ adopted by the state stakeholders and leaders of the party in the state and the National Executive Committee (NEC), of the party.

A governorship aspirant on the party in Bayelsa State Preye Aganaba has said the party’s primary in the state is ‘mockery of the democratic process.’

Aganaba on Thursday rejected the outcome of the party’s direct primary, saying David Lyon’s emergence lacked credibility.

He further alleged that the results were written in a hotel in Yenagoa, the state capital.

According to him, the process leading to the direct primary election was rife with irregularities and has set a bad precedence for a political party that prides itself as a progressive.

In Kogi State, the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello, defeated nine other aspirants to win the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket for the November 16 election in the state.

The governor won with 3,369 votes.

Chairman of the electoral panel that conducted the election, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, announced that Babatunde Irukera came second with 109 votes while Honourable Hassan Bewa came third with 44 votes.

According to Badaru, Yahaya Audu got 10 votes while Sani Abdulahi polled seven votes, with Abubakar Bashir getting three.

Badaru also said that Blessing Ekele, Hadiza Ibrahim, Yakubu Mohammed and Danlami Mohammed scored zero votes.