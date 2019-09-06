Antitrust Probe Of Facebook Begins In US

Social media networking giant Facebook faces another challenge as a coalition of US state officials announced Friday they had launched an antitrust investigation of the outfit.

Concise News understands that the probe is aimed at determining if the social media network “has stifled competition and put users at risk.”

It was learned that New York State Attorney General Letitia James released a statement announcing the action on behalf of seven other states and the District of Columbia.

This move marks the first official US antitrust action against a major technology outfit.

“Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers,” James said.

“We will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook’s actions may have endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices, or increased the price of advertising.”