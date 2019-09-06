30-Day Fast Lands Pastor In Untimely Grave

A Zambian pastor, Brighton Samajomba has reportedly died of starvation 10 days before the end of his annual 30-day fasting routine.

Concise News reports that Samajomba, 37, of ‘Heaven Is My Home’ in Solwezi, Northwest area of Zambia, had managed to execute the fast for 20 days, leaving him with 10 days more to go but he was rather found dead by his wife in the early hours of his 20th day of fasting.

Samajomba’s death was confirmed by his brother, Reagan Samajomba, in Solwezi on Wednesday.

Reagan said the deceased Samjomba who led a lifestyle of taking on many days of prayer and fasting programmes, started his annual fasting on 8 August.

He told The Zambian Sun that Pastor Samanjomba took on many other yearly 90 days fasting programmes during which he only had a single meal in the evening.

“I would say he died in the early hours because my sister and his wife were there and took turns to check on him, and then it was time for my in-law to check on him, she was with him according to her till midnight.

“Then she decided to rest, when she woke up, they had a tendency of sharing dreams with each other as partners. So she dreamt of something and wanted to tell the husband.

“But as she tried to shake him up, he was not responding and so he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The only consolation that we have as a family is the way he died because he was in the closet with the Lord,” Reagan said.

Nigerian man charged in starvation death of son ruled not competent to stand trial

In related news, a Reedsburg man (of Nigerian descent) charged with starving his son to death during a religious fast was ruled not competent to stand trial during a court hearing yesterday in Sauk County, USA.

According to court records presented during a hearing in Sauk County, Kehinde Omosebi, told his attorney he thought both of his sons were still alive.

Omosebi reported his son’s death to Reedsburg police in September. He and his family had allegedly been fasting for weeks.

An 11-year-old boy was also found undernourished, but he survived.