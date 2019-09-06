Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed has urged Nigerians to forgive President Muhammadu Buhari for not submitting his certificates for screening.

Concise News understands that Buhari did not submit his original certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2019 election.

The development had sparked controversy in the country in the lead up to the elections.

But Lai Mohammed has asked Nigerians to forgive Buhari as he did not know where he kept his results.

In Channels TV programme Sunrise Daily, the Minister said it would be hard for Buhari who finished secondary school about 50 years ago to know where his certificates are.

According to him, the presidential election petition tribunal panel should also forgive President Buhari for not doing the needful.

Watch the video below: