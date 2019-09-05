Indigenous rapper Zlatan Ibile has “released a new single titled ‘English Teacher’ hours after he was shaded on social media over his take on xenophobic attack in South Africa.

Taking to his Twitter to react on the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, Zlatan said that “Violence is not a solution to the attacks, but chaos”

He tweeted, “Deep down my heart I feel sad on the situation of things and happenings. Violence is never a solution but rather chaos . My people let’s pray and hope people in power handle the situation on ground.”

Seeing this, some users mocked the singer, while others defended his comment.

The singer however, showed that he was not bothered about the backlashes by releasing ‘English Twitter’ hours later.