Amaka Ekwo, the Press Secretary to the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has berated the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Concise News had reported that the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Monroe, on Tuesday, said that reports of attacks in his country are not xenophobic and targeted at Nigerians.

South Africans had on Sunday begun fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people, while another is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

This online news platform also reported that Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has summoned Moroe over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

While responding to summon by Nigeria at a media briefing with Onyeama, Monroe described the attacks as ‘sporadic acts of violence’ adding that businesses belonging to other South Africans were also affected in the violence.

However, Amaka who shared the story on Twitter, alleged that the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria was lying.

“Telling lies like Buhari administration,” she wrote.

— Amaka Ekwo (@Amaka_Ekwo) September 4, 2019