Amid the new wave of xenophobic attacks, the leader of Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua has stressed the significance of both Nigeria and South Africa to the African continent, saying “the wound of one should be the wound of all”.

Concise News reports that TB Joshua on his official Twitter account on Wednesday tweeted a clip of one of his past preachings about Nigeria and South Africa.

In the two minutes video, TB Joshua said: “I cannot just leave here without remembering our nation, South Africa.

“The world should know that every country has their challenges.

“The wound of one should be the wound of all.

“Whatever happens in any African country, we should come together – what can we do?

“Every African should be concerned about whatever happens in Nigeria.

“Every African should be concerned about whatever happens in South Africa.

“We should see it as if it happened in the whole African continent.

“The wound of one should be the wound of all.

“Every continent is like a human being; Africa is like a human being.

“South Africa may be a hand. Ghana may be another hand. Nigeria may be one leg. Benin may be another leg. Congo may be eyes. Another country like Togo may be the mouth.

“If anything happens to any part of this body, the whole body will feel it.”

He continued:

“Why can’t you come together and redeem our continent?

“Africa, unite!

“We have a common enemy – Satan!”

Watch the video below: