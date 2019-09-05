Xenophobia: Teni Calls For Peace With Freestyle Song

One of Nigeria’s singer, Teni Makanaki has called for peace between Nigerian and South Africans, following the xenophobic crisis.

Concise News understands that the “Power Ranger” crooner took to her Instagram page, using it as the platform for her voice.

Just has individual persons in the country have employed their personalities to preach peace, Teni passed her message through a freestyle song.

The singer with her voice asked those fuelling the killings and attacks to stop already since we are all one people, Africa.

Recall that Teni was featured on Phyno’s ”Ka Anyi Na Ayo” single, off his ”Deal With It” album and she killed the beat with all her vibe.

Listen Audio:

Phyno Releases ‘Ride For You’

Not long after the release of his “Deal With It” album, Phyno comes out with a new collaboration titled “Ride For You” which features Nigerian international singer, Davido.

“Ride For You” happens to the sixth track off the new album “Deal With It” and it was produced by highly talented music producer, Soularge.

Listen: