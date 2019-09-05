Xenophobia: In Rare Act, Fani-Kayode Commends Buhari (See Why)

A former Minister of Aviation in Nigeria Femi Fani-Kayode has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for boycotting the World Economic Forum (WEF) gathering in Cape Town, South Africa in the aftermath of attacks on foreigners in South African cities.

Concise News reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) adherent who has always been critical of President Buhari says regarding the renewed xenophobic attacks, “we must set our differences aside and stand as one.”

According to FFK, as he is fondly called, ‘the Nigerian government has taken a good first step.’

He talks tough, stating that “South Africa must pay dearly for her insolence and barbarity!”

The outspoken politician wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday: “I commend the FG and @MBuhari for boycotting the World Economic Forum. When it comes to the SouthAfrican matter we must set our differences aside and stand as one.The FG has taken a good first step but must do far more.SouthAfrica must pay dearly for her insolence and barbarity!”

I commend the FG and @MBuhari for boycotting the World Economic Forum. When it comes to the SouthAfrican matter we must set our differences aside and stand as one.The FG has taken a good first step but must do far more.SouthAfrica must pay dearly for her insolence and barbarity! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 5, 2019

It would be recalled that Nigeria pulled out of the African economic summit in South Africa, intensifying a diplomatic row after a series of deadly attacks on foreigners, including Nigerians, in South African cities.

The withdrawal of Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo from the WEF gathering in Cape Town cast a cloud over initiatives to boost intra-African trade. He was scheduled to address a panel on universal energy access on Thursday.

The rioting has killed at least five people in Johannesburg and Pretoria in recent days.

Summit organisers confirmed Osinbajo would not attend the three-day summit, which started on Wednesday.

The West African country also recalled its high commissioner to South Africa, citing a presidential source.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Malawi’s Peter Mutharika also pulled out of the Cape Town conference, but their governments did not give an official reason for their no-show.

WEF spokesman Oliver Cann said Kagame and Mutharika had informed conference organisers by Saturday – before the attacks had started – that they could not attend.