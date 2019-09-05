The Federal Government on Thursday advised Nigerian citizens to inform their relatives living in South Africa to take advantage of a free return trip to Nigeria.

Concise News understands that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced that Air Peace Airlines has volunteered to send an aircraft to South Africa from Friday, September 6, to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return to the country, free of charge.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, stated that the development follows the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants.

The statements read, “The general public is hereby advised to inform their relatives in South Africa to take advantage of this laudable gesture.

“Interested Nigerians are therefore advised to liaise with the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria and the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg for further necessary arrangement.”

However, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, said on Wednesday that Nigeria would not ‘cave in’ on its two demands from South Africa, which are compensation for Nigerians whose properties were destroyed and provision of adequate security for Nigerians in South Africa.

The foreign affairs ministry’s statement on Wednesday suggested the government was encouraging Nigerians in South Africa to return.

Xenophobic Attacks

Recent xenophobic attacks targeting Nigerians and other nationals in Johannesburg, Pretoria and other cities have left at least five people dead and businesses and private property burnt.

South African authorities say they are responding promptly to curb the violence. More than 70 persons have been reportedly taken into custody since Monday.

Nigerians have expressed outrage over the attacks, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to take decisive measures against South Africa.

The president announced on Tuesday that he was sending a special envoy for an on-the-ground assessment of the situation.

On Wednesday, Nigeria recalled its Ambassador to South Africa, Kabiru Bala.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was also scheduled to attend the World Economic Summit in Cape Town, boycotted it.

Some Nigerians have been attacking South African businesses in Lagos and other Nigerian cities in retaliation to the xenophobic attacks.

The Nigerian government has, however, cautioned its citizens to stop such attacks.

The police in Lagos on Wednesday announced the arrest of over 100 suspects who allegedly took part in an attack on Shoprite, a South African retail store, in Lagos.