Xenophobia: Basketmouth Cancels South Africa Event

Nigerian A-list comedian, Basketmouth has expressed his anger over the recent xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa, Concise News reports.

The multi-talented celebrity who has shown just how upset he is with the country announce that he will not be attending the Comic Choice Awards he was set to attend in the country this weekend.

He made this known through a pictorial write-up which he uploaded on his Instagram.

Basketmouth wrote, “I AM NOT SURE HOW AND WHEN WE GOT HERE.

“I WON’T BE ATTENDING THE COMIC CHOICE AWARDS THIS WEEKEND IN S.A AS SCHEDULED.

“IT MIGHT SOUND LIKE A WHISPER BUT TOGETHER OUT VOICES AND THE RIGHT ACTIONS WILL HOPEFULLY MAKE A TRUE DIFFERENCE. AND REAL CHANGE CAN BEGIN.”

This is coming after singer Tiwa Savage pulled out a show she was billed to attend in South Africa in a few days.

Taking to her Twitter handle in the early hours of Wednesday, Tiwa bemoaned the situation, while declaring that she would not be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg later this month.

She had tweeted “I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason, I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this.”

