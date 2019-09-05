The federal government should take swift action following the renewed xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, according to the Afenifere.

Concise News reports that the Afenifere is the Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Yoruba body, Yinka Odumakin, made the call on Wednesday while interacting with the press.

Odumakin noted that the attacks on Nigerians were unfortunate, lamented that the actions of the government since it started has not been impressive.

He, however, called for the halting of attacks on South African investments in Nigeria, urging the government to put together domestic measures that would send strong signals to South Africa.

“The actions are so regretful but the reactions of Nigerian government has not been impressive. It is quite tardy and lethargic,” he added.

“Even the kind of reactions we see during cattle rustling, we have not seen that in the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

“Until this afternoon that the government said they are boycotting World Economic Forum.

“They said our foreign policy is an extension of domestic policy. The government is not stopping the killings of Nigerians at home, it will be difficult to stop that in a foreign land.

“We have expected there should be strict and decisive action that will bring South Africa begging and pleading with Nigeria.

“But it is not too late as you can see Nigerians have resulted into self-help and for the mob actions to be stopped, the government should take an appropriate domestic measure that will make South Africa know that Nigeria is pained.”

Nigeria has recalled its Ambassador to South Africa, Ambassador Kabiru Bala, and also pulled out of the World Economic Summit (WES) holding in Cape Town on Wednesday.

A presidential source told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Ambassador Kabir Bala has been told to head home.

The source also said Nigeria also demanded full compensation for the loss of lives and property of Nigerians affected by recent xenophobic attacks.

In related development, South Africa and Nigeria stepped security on Wednesday after deadly attacks on foreign-owned stores in Johannesburg triggered reprisal assaults on South African businesses in Nigerian cities.

The centre of Johannesburg and the impoverished suburb of Alexandra were calm as police stepped up patrols following two days of looting, AFP reporters saw.