Trinidad and Tobago rapper Onika Tanya Maraj also called Nicki Minaj has retired from music so as to face her family, Concise News reports.

Nicki Minaj who revealed this on Thursday, urged her fans to keep supporting her, assuring them of her love.

In a tweet, the singer said she decided to retire and “have my family” and called on her fans to “keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, [x] in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me” – a reference to song with Alicia Keys on a remix of the singer’s hit “Girl on Fire.”

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE,” she said.

The singer recently said in her “Queen Radio” show that she and boyfriend Kenneth Perry had applied for a marriage license and would be wed in “about 80 days.”

Legendary Songwriter Dies

Grammy award-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels popular for writing tracks for Michael Jackson, Beyonce and Lady Gaga has died.

According to his wife, April, 41-year-old Daniels died in an automobile crash in South Carolina.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend LaShawn Daniels, who was the victim of a fatal car accident in South Carolina,” she wrote on Instagram.

Daniels won the Grammy for best R&B song in 2001 for Destiny’s Child’s hit single Say My Name, and he was nominated again in the same category in 2014 for Tamar Braxton’s Love and War.

Other songwriting credits include Whitney Houston’s It’s Not Right But It’s Okay, Jackson’s You Rock My World and Lady Gaga and Beyoncé’s Telephone.

Reacting to news of his death, musician Kirk Franklin wrote: “The entire music community is feeling the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it. LaShawnDaniels … we just stood together a week ago. No words.”