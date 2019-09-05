

Manchester United superstar, Paul Pogba’s brother, Mathias has disclosed that the ‘knows he can’t leave’ Old Trafford, Concise News reports.

Mathias, who made a statement to Spanish television channel El Chiringuito regarding the Frenchman’s future at Old Trafford.

Pogba was heavily linked with a move away from United to join Real Madrid early the summer after he disclosed that he is ready for a new challenge.

He was keen on a move to the Spanish giants but Real Madrid refused to meet United’s £150m asking price for his services.

The France International brother’s comments were translated by the Metro and the defender reassures that his younger brother will ‘focus’ this season because of United’s lack of ‘great players’.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has been dealing with the extreme speculation of Pogba’s exit from United, chances of the constant rumours stopping also look increasingly as it was reported that Pogba has rejected a new deal with United.

Mathia’s point f view to Pogba’s future at United, he said: ”Paul knows that he cannot leave Manchester United so he’s going to focus on this season, it’s not easy right now, because he has a lot of responsibility in the team.”

”A lot of big players have left.

”The only great player is [David] De Gea, the goalkeeper, which means he’s going to have to put a lot of effort in every game.”

This is Pogba’s third season since re-signing with the Red Devils and speculation has been intense ever since the World Cup winner returned to England.

Pogba Takes Major Decision On Staying At Manchester United

In a contrary development, Manchester United star Paul Pogba is not signing a new contract with the Premier League side despite his failed transfer to Real Madrid this summer, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Pogba had pushed for a move to Spain this summer but the deal could not materialise as United blocked it.

The Premier League side slammed a whopping £180million asking price on the Frenchman.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said over the weekend after the 2-2 draw with Southampton that Pogba would be staying at Old Trafford this term.

The Old Trafford would want to sign him on a new long-term deal, with two years left on his present contract.

They can activate another 12 months on that deal, but were confident they could convince Pogba to sign fresh terms once the transfer speculation subsided.

However, the World Cup winner has resisted all efforts to make his pen a new deal and believes his future is with Real Madrid.