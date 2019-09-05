Former England international Ray Parlour has told Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham not to choose Nigeria’s Super Eagles ahead of the Three Lions, Concise News reports.

Parlour urged the young striker to commit his international future to England amid Nigeria’s attempt to lure him away.

The 21-year-old, whose father is Nigerian, has featured at every youth level for England and already has two senior caps but he is yet to make a competitive international appearance which allows him to switch allegiance.

Despite an impressive start to the campaign, with four goals in his two most recent Premier League games, the Blues striker was left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

But Parlour insists Abraham will get his chance if he stays patient.

“If he keeps scoring goals, he will definitely get into the England squad, Jamie Vardy has retired and they’re lacking a little bit upfront,” he told Talksports.

“He’s got an opportunity to be in the squad, but obviously he won’t be in front of Harry Kane.”

The debate surrounding international allegiance sprung up earlier this year when West Ham’s Declan Rice committed his future to England, despite representing the Republic of Ireland on numerous occasions.

And Parlour suggests Abraham should consider loyalty when choosing between England and Nigeria.

Southgate is well aware of Abraham’s talents, having coached the striker during his time in charge of England Under-21s.

Parlour continued: “As a manager, you’d be on the phone straight away saying, ‘You’re in my plans, keep playing as you are, and you’ll get an opportunity’. That’s what I’d be doing if I was Gareth Southgate.”