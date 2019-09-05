The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kolo Kyari, Thursday, appealed the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi to support in recovering long indebtedness against the corporation in line with its mandate of securing the nation against economic sabotage.

Concise News learned that Kyari, who also complained of cases of huge loss of revenue from product stealing, purposeful damage to product pipelines and cross border smuggling of Petroleum products.

The GMD further touched the prevailing challenges of NNPC are allegedly being perpetrated by individuals and corporate bodies who allegedly designed on business agreements relating to product allocation, added that the unwholesome practices impact negatively on the corporation’s revenue target for the country.

This News platform reports that the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, he confirmed that Kyari disclosed that on a courtesy visit to Bichi to deepen existing interagency relations between the two organisations.

The statement partly reads: “During the visit, the GMD stated that the Corporation has, in recent times, faced some challenges of National Security significance.

“He identified these to include the loss of revenue from product stealing, deliberate damage to product pipelines, cross border smuggling of petroleum products and long indebtedness to the Corporation by persons and corporate bodies that have reneged on business agreements relating to product allocation.

“Mr Kyari lamented the impact of these on revenue generation of the country. He expressed concern that dwindling revenues affect Government’s ability to realise its objectives.

“Consequently, he sought the assistance of the Service in containing the threats as well as recovering the debts in line with its mandate of protecting the nation against economic sabotage.”

According to Kyari, The DSS is actually a frontline partner of the NNPC to enable the government to continue to perform its fundamental objective of ensuring the security and welfare of citizens as enshrined in the constitution.

The statement further read: “The GMD identified the Service as a strategic stakeholder in Nigeria’s National Security management and enjoined it to continue to protect NNPC’s critical assets for the good of the nation.

“Underscoring the significance of the DSS in the National Security architecture of the country, he requested the support of the Service in the Corporation’s frontier exploration efforts in parts of the country”.

Reacting to the development, Afunanya said the DGSS has promised to support the NNPC to protect the nation’s economy.