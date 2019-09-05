A video of a white man identified as Uwe Baltner singing Naira Marley‘s controversial ‘soapy’ has surfaced on the internet.

In the video shared by Baltner, he moves his body to ‘soapy’ as he sings along in a car.

Reacting to the video, Naira Marley wrote “Perfect”

The white man responded by saying “wow you just made my week! thanks for the great song. i’ve been listening to it for days. still couldn’t catch up, but I had a ton of fun”

Earlier in June, Naira Marley released ‘Soapy,’ with its dance routine which has over time generated controversies on social media platforms.

‘Soapy’ is the singer’s first single since he was released on bail from prison after he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged

cybercrime and other financial related crimes amounting to 11 charges in total.

Watch the hilarious video below: