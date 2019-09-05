Kolawole Ajeyemi, husband of Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has teased her on her on social media as he shared a video comparing her with belly-dancer Korra Obidi.

Ajeyemi took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday to share a video of pregnant Obidi and Toyin dancing, which he tagged “What I ordered Versus What I got video”

Concise News understands that the actor shared the video ahead of his wife’s birthday on September 5.

He wrote “Happy birthday in advance Mummy IRE. As we are approaching your birthday day I pray for greater achievements in your life. Once again happy birthday in advance love”

Recall that the couple have gained admiration on social media since the news of their engagement and baby’s arrival broke on the internet.

Watch the video below