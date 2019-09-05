Watch Fans Mob Davido As He Visits Dad

Fans of DMW Boss, Davido, have been spotted expressing their excitement upon seeing the A-list singer, Concise News reports.
The singer was mobbed by super elated fans who couldn’t hold their excitement when he stepped out to visit his dad, Deji Adeleke, at the office.
Following his meeting with his father, the singer updated fans that their discussion has upgraded from school grades to investments.
OBO who is proud of his achievements revealed that a discussion like this ten years back would have been about his bad grades.
Davido’s father, Adedeji Adeleke born 6 March 1957, is a Nigerian billionaire, business magnate, founder and president of Adeleke University. He is also the CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited.
He is the father of Davido and Sharon Adeleke. He was married to Dr. Vero Adeleke who died on March 3rd, 2003.