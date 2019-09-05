Watch Fans Mob Davido As He Visits Dad

Fans of DMW Boss, Davido, have been spotted expressing their excitement upon seeing the A-list singer, Concise News reports.

The singer was mobbed by super elated fans who couldn’t hold their excitement when he stepped out to visit his dad, Deji Adeleke, at the office.

Following his meeting with his father, the singer updated fans that their discussion has upgraded from school grades to investments.

OBO who is proud of his achievements revealed that a discussion like this ten years back would have been about his bad grades.

He wrote, “10 years ago this conversation would have been about my bad result (Grades) in school NOW WE TALKIN BILLIONS AND FIXED DEPOSITS!! 🤑 DADDY MI ❤️”