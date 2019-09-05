Barcelona star Lionel Messi may quit the Spanish side at the end of the season even though he is tie to the Nou Camp team until 2021, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the Argentine, 32, has a clause in his contract that can allow him walk away from the Catalonia outfit if he wants to do so.

He penned a new contract with Barcelona in November 2017, but he could leave the team before the end of the agreement.

He could have left the side on June 30 but his inability to do so, means he has to wait for exactly the same day next year.

Messi is not the first player the club have given that right, as Carles Puyol, Andres Iniesta and Xavi were all handed the privilege of being allowed to call time on their careers every year at the same age.

Neymar Wanted Barca Return

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has said that Neymar Jr did everything possible to return to Camp Nou before the European transfer window closed.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) held on to the Brazilian star amidst strong speculation he would leave, two years after departing Camp Nou for a world-record of €222million fee.

Neymar regretted his decision to leave Barca in 2017 and Suarez confirmed team-mates warned him about his decision.

Speaking about Neymar’s effort for his possible return to Camp Nou, Suarez told Fox Sports Radio in Argentina that “We talked about it at the time.”

“We told him that there would be no place better than at Barcelona. But it’s his decision and he chose that,” he said.

“Now, he did everything possible to return.