Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has got a gift of N1million Naira from her fans on Instagram, as they felicitate with her on her birthday.

Concise News understands that Thursday September 5 is the actress’ birthday and her fans have flooded the internet with photos and praises for her.

In a photo the actress shared on her Instagram handle, she was seen holding the cheque of N1million as birthday gift by fans whom she calls Toyin Titans.

It is obvious that the past few weeks have been the best of Abraham’s life, ranging from the announcement of her engagement to her colleague, Kolawole Ajeyemi to the arrival of her new born, to the celebration of her 35th birthday.

Earlier on Thursday, she got a birthday surprise from her husband, mother and mother-in-law.