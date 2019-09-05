Singer Tiwa Savage‘s estranged husband and showbiz promoter Tee Billz has showered her with some praises on her new single titled ‘49-99′.

Concise News understands that Tiwa earlier hinted that ’49-99′ would be released on Thursday, September 5.

In a post on his Instagram handle, Tee Billz revealed how his great fulfillment is to see the singer’s dream and vision come true.

He wrote “There’s no fulfillment greater than to watch your dream and vision come to live!!! Proud of you Mama J….. I’ve not heard it. I’m not expecting nothing but #4999 I knew what you were made off when they dint believe in you #RespectGreatness.”

Meanwhile Tee Billz who doubled as Tiwa’s manager recently revealed that he wants a baby girl but the absence of a new baby mum is a challenge.

Tiwa and Teeblizz had their traditional marriage in 2013, after which they had an elaborate white wedding in Dubai. They welcomed their baby, Jamil in July 2015.

Things, however, went wrong between the couple in 2016, when Teebillz flooded the internet with posts portraying his estranged wife as unfaithful and irresponsible.