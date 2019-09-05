The Tiv Youth Organization (TYO) has urged the Taraba State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Darius Ishaku because of incitement, Concise News reports.

This call by the TIV youths came in a statement on Thursday where they alleged that Governor Ishaku made some inciting comments during the security meeting between Benue and Taraba states.

Concise News understands that the meeting was held in Abuja on Wednesday and chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.

“Governor Ishaku who was shockingly and visibly aggressive, spoke like a Jukun governor and not a Taraba governor,” the youths said.

“He clearly took sides with his tribe’s men and described the Constitution which he took an oath to defend as defective since, according to him, it has deprived his people the right to uphold their cultural beliefs and ancient traditional practices.”

It added that, “The Governor has by his outing in Abuja, shown that he is parochial in thought, lacks the capacity to lead a heterogeneous society and harbours deep hatred against other ethnic groups in his state.

“He is therefore not fit to occupy a big sensitive office of Governor of a state.

“We are convinced beyond doubt that the Taraba State Governor is one of the key hands behind the ongoing killing of Tiv people of Taraba State.

“His pointed accusation of Tiv people during the Abuja meeting was another ploy to confer false guilt on Tiv in order to give his Jukun kinsmen the authority to further maim and kill.

“Another pointer to the fact that Architect Darius Ishaku is not fit to remain as Taraba Governor is his disclosure at the Abuja meeting that he tells his wife to “shut up” anytime she attempts to talk to him over the wanton attacks and killing of innocent Tiv people.

“We expect women’s rights groups in Nigeria and elsewhere to take up the matter and press for the resignation or impeachment of Governor Ishaku.

“A man in a high position as that of Governor who publicly admits that he is aggressive towards his wife is not fit to lead a state. The office of Governor deserves a man with the right temperament to take advice from those close to him.

“It is therefore the position of Tiv Youth Organization that Governor Ishaku should take the path of honour and resign his position with immidiate effect, failure to which we urge the Taraba State House of Assembly to commence impeachment process against him.

“We equally invite other Nigerians to note the grand conspiracy by Jukun elite to wipe out the Tiv race in Taraba State.

“It should also be noted that Tiv people in Taraba are indigenes of the state and any attempt to force them out of the state will be against the laws of this country.”

According to the youths, “Under the supervision of Governor Ishaku, names of Tiv villages which have been in existence for over a century in Taraba State have been renamed.

“As a group, we align ourselves with the submission of the Benue State Government that a Commission of Inquiry be set up by the Federal Government to properly look into both the remote and immediate causes of the crisis.”