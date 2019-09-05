American R&B singer R Kelly has been moved from solitary confinement to the general population, Concise News understands.

R Kelly had through his lawyers made an appeal on Thursday August 29 to the bureau of prisons in Chicago to release him from solitary confinement while he awaits his trial.

According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Steven Greenberg, said Kelly was moved on Tuesday and claims the singer was only kept in solitary by prison officials as a form of punishment, due to his celebrity and the prurient nature of his alleged crimes.

Greenberg said appropriate security measures would be taken to keep Kelly safe since he will be in general population which is normally considered to be dangerous, especially for high-profile inmates.

R. Kelly will now have a longer leash for phone calls and emails and will be allowed 10 non-attorney visits instead of the previously allowed one.

Recall that the American singer was arrested in July over alleged child pornography and federal sex trafficking.

He was charged with five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and two counts of criminal sexual assault.