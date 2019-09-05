PSA World Rankings: Latest Nigerian Players Standings For September 2019

It is mixed fortune for Nigerian squash players according to the latest rankings for September released this week by the world’s squash governing body, the Professional Squash Association (PSA).

Concise News reports that that US-based Babatunde Ajagbe stays at No.205 while another America-based athlete, Adewale Amao plunges four places to No.397. The 29-year-old was last in action in February.

For top home-based player, Abdul Rahaman Yusuf, he falls drastically to No.401. Last time out, he was No.353.

19-year-old Adegoke Onaopemipo is the biggest mover. From No.438, he jumps a whopping 119 places to 319. Onaopemipo was champion at two PSA Closed Satelite events in Nigeria – Cargolux Merchant Express Tournament as well as the 1st Captain Awobokun Squash Senior Open 2019. Both PSA-approved events happened in Lagos.

From the Cargolux Merchant Express Tournament alone, Onaopemipo amassed 30.000 points.

In total, 91.500 points did the magic for him on the rankings.

Nigeria’s most skilful sinistral squash player, Idowu Enimakure is joint No.453 with Sodiq Taiwo.

The nation has new entrants in the PSA World Tour fraternity in the Iguodala brothers – Desmond and Clinton. The siblings are both ranked 580 globally.

In the women’s classification, long-term Nigeria squash queen, Yemisi Olatunji rises to No.131 while her sister, Busayo Olatunji leaps twenty-three spots to No.228.

The sisters continue their dominance on the home front as they were finalists at the Cargolux Merchant Express Tournament as well as the 1st Captain Awobokun Squash Senior Open 2019. On both occasions, Yemisi ruled.

Still to come this September are the 1st Lekan Adewoye National Squash Open, 1st Apapa Club Squash Open 2019 and the HE Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Squash Open 2019 – all Satelite events sanctioned by the PSA.

These tournaments will contribute to Nigerian players on the PSA rankings garnering points locally.

International players round-up

Egypt’s Ali Farag heads up an unchanged top 20 after the PSA Men’s World Rankings for September was released.

Farag, the 27-year-old from Cairo, has now held onto the World No.1 spot for a seventh successive month, while Mohamed ElShorbagy (No.2), Tarek Momen (No.3), Karim Abdel Gawad (No.4) and Simon Rösner complete the top five.

The full PSA Men’s September World Rankings Top 20 📈#Squash pic.twitter.com/00rRGgtOgO — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) September 1, 2019

They are joined in the top 10 by Paul Coll (No.6), Mohamed Abouelghar (No.7), Diego Elias (No.8), Miguel Rodriguez (No.9) and Saurav Ghosal.

Marwan ElShorbagy stays at No.11 ahead of Joel Makin (No.12), Omar Mosaad (No.13), Zahed Salem (No.14) and Fares Dessouky (No.15).

Gregoire Marche (No.16), Declan James (No.17), James Willstrop (No.18), Daryl Selby (No.19) and Ryan Cuskelly complete the top 20.

India’s Yash Fadte is the biggest mover in the men’s rankings. The 17-year-old moved up 223 ranking spots to World No.337 after reaching his first ever PSA semi-final at the SRFI Indian Tour recently.

His compatriot, Velaven Senthilkumar, also reached the last four of that tournament, and he too is rewarded with a hefty increase in his World Ranking, moving up to World No.311 from No.500.

El Welily Stays top in women’s September rankings

Egypt’s Raneem El Welily has stayed at World No.1 for a 10th successive month.

El Welily leads an unchanged top 20, while Nour El Sherbini (No.2), Camille Serme (No.3), Nouran Gohar (No.4) and Nour El Tayeb complete the top five.

New Zealand’s Joelle King stays at No.6 ahead of England’s Sarah-Jane Perry (No.7), Amanda Sobhy (No.8), Tesni Evans (No.9) and Annie Au (No.10).

England’s Alison Waters stays at No.11, with Victoria Lust (No.12), Joshna Chinappa (No.13), Salma Hany (No.14) and Hania El Hammamy rounding out the top 15.

The rest of the top 20 contains Yathreb Adel (No.16), Joey Chan (No.17), Nele Gilis (No.18), Olivia Blatchford Clyne (No.19) and Zeina Mickawy.

The biggest riser on the women’s tour was Dutchwoman Elena Wagenmans, who rose 72 places to World No.213 after reaching the quarter-finals of the South Australian Open.

Meanwhile, a semi-final finish at the Moscow Open was enough to see Hungary’s Chukwu Hannah (who is of Nigerian descent) surge up the rankings by 62 spots to World No.223.