Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Thursday, September 5th, 2019.

The Federal Government has advised Nigerians to avoid travelling to South Africa until the xenophobic attack against foreign nationals is brought under control. The government made this known in a communique by the spokesperson to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye.

Nigeria has recalled its Ambassador to South Africa, Ambassador Kabiru Bala, and also pulled out of the World Economic Summit (WES) holding in Cape Town on Wednesday. A presidential source told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Ambassador Kabir Bala has been told to head home.

The federal government should take swift action following the renewed xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa, according to the Afenifere. Concise News reports that the Afenifere is the Pan Yoruba socio-political organization.

The government of Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria, has cautioned Nigerians against attacking South African companies operating in the country, Concise News reports. Speaking on behalf of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said targeting South African companies in Nigeria for attack was, for Nigerians, a classic case of “cutting off your nose to spite your face.”

A leader in telecommunications, MTN Nigeria, has announced the closure of all its service outlets and offices till further notice. Concise News reports that in a statement released on Wednesday, MTN said it has confirmed attacks on its facilities in Lagos, Ibadan and Uyo.

David Lyon has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Bayelsa State Governorship election slated for November 16, 2019. Concise News reports that Lyon was declared the flagbearer of the APC by the Collation Officer, Senator Emmanuel Ocheja, who announced that the oil magnate polled a total vote of 42,138, to defeat five other aspirants.

Senator Dino Melaye has rejected the outcome of the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 Kogi election. Concise News reports that Musa Wada was announced as the winner and candidate of the party after beating 12 other aspirants, including Melaye, in the election conducted on Tuesday in Lokoja, the state capital.

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday informed residents that the enabling law to permit the reintroduction of monthly sanitation is on the way. The government’s resolve was made known by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources Tunji Bello, during a stakeholders’ meeting with Association of Commodity Market Women and Men, led by the Iyaloja General of Nigeria Folasade Tinubu-Ojo.

Handlers of the N-Power scheme have given a detailed breakdown of the different categories in the empowerment programme, Concise News reports. This online news medium understands that the handlers of the N-Power scheme took to their Twitter handle to run through the various categories and what they do.

Nigeria’s D’Tigers on Wednesday kept their Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualification hopes alive by beating South Korea 108-66 in their last Group B game at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Wuhan, China. Concise News reports that the win landed the D’Tigers in the Classification Round in Beijing on the back of a 1-2 mark, while the Koreans lost for the third straight time

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.