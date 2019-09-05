n-power news allowance
FG’s N-Power Scheme (Photo Courtesy: N-Power/Twitter)

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are still in the dark as to the payment of their August 2019 allowance, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that just like July 2019, N-Power beneficiaries have had to wait longer than usual to get their allowances.

The handlers of the scheme did not give an official reason for the delayed payment of the July 2019 allowance even when it was paid half-way into the new month, August.

It is five days into September, with no news about the payment of the August allowance by the handlers.

Some beneficiaries of the scheme who took to social media, lamented the delayed payment of the allowance as seen below: