Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are still in the dark as to the payment of their August 2019 allowance, Concise News reports.

This news medium learned that just like July 2019, N-Power beneficiaries have had to wait longer than usual to get their allowances.

The handlers of the scheme did not give an official reason for the delayed payment of the July 2019 allowance even when it was paid half-way into the new month, August.

It is five days into September, with no news about the payment of the August allowance by the handlers.

Some beneficiaries of the scheme who took to social media, lamented the delayed payment of the allowance as seen below:

Why has there been delay in payment of the monthly stipends?

We are yet to have a good response from the Npower officials over this act. — Kingsley Badu (@Kings46634735) September 4, 2019

When would we start having our August stipend — Horlas_2_care_4 (@2Horlas) September 4, 2019

This stipend thing is getting tiring o, are we going to wait again till 18th before getting it? — Olubukola Oyinlade (@OlubukolaOyin1) September 4, 2019

August stipend please!!! — Nelsontaiwo (@Taiwonelson1) September 4, 2019

our stipend for the month of August, I hope we will receive it today. — Lawan Audu Fai (@9845292cf713496) September 4, 2019

pls pay august stipend, this delay dey cause more hardship — Ife evans (@IfeEvans) September 4, 2019

Gone are those days we received stipends early enough, all we hear now is soon, soon, soon; how I wish you guys could just work on this….. — Wills••Luke🇳🇬🌙 (@WillsMoon) September 4, 2019

When are you paying Beneficiaries August Stipends ??? — IG:@bengavin231 (@bengavin231) September 4, 2019

Payment of August stipend — Nwabueze Mac-Ceepson (@CeepsonMac) September 4, 2019

Must the beneficiaries always beg for their stipends every month? — Blessing Oluwatoyin (@Ooyin_toyin) September 4, 2019