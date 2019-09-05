Handlers of the N-Power scheme have given a detailed breakdown of the different categories in the empowerment programme, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the handlers of the N-Power scheme took to their Twitter handle to run through the various categories and what they do.

In the Twitter thread, the handlers said, “N-Power has both the Graduate Category and Non-Graduate Category.

“Under the Non-Graduate category, we have N-Build, N-Creative and N-Power Tech.”

It added, “This morning, we will focus on N-Power Tech, which is subdivided into Hardware and Software.

“With N-Power Tech Hardware, we are tapping into Nigeria’s youth demographic by teaching appropriate skills development for economic growth and social inclusion.

“With Tech Hardware, we want to meet the local and international demand for maintenance technicians and assemblers.”

The official Twitter account of the Muhammadu Buhari-administration’s N-Power initiative has dismissed insinuation that it is secretly recruiting, Concise News reports.

Replying to a user who suggested that the scheme is a “scam”, N-Power reemphasised on Wednesday that the programme is real.

The social media handle stated: “We haven’t shared information about when to open the portal so the programme is a SCAM?

“Absolutely NOT!”

N-Power has over 500, 000 beneficiaries across the nation since it started in 2016.