Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme have started receiving bank alert for their August stipends, Concise News gathered.

Some volunteers who spoke to this online news medium on condition of anonymity confirmed the development.

However, the beneficiaries plead with the Federal Government to always be timely with the payment.

It would be recalled that beneficiaries’ July stipend was paid very late.

Concise News noticed that federal workers usually receive their salaries between 25th and 30th of each month.

However, N-Power beneficiaries – classified as Federal Government workers too – do not have a consistent payday.

Every month, the Federal Government spends about N15 billion as stipends on over 500,000 volunteers of the N-Power scheme, a component of the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP).

Dubbed as the largest post-tertiary employment programme in Africa, the Muhammadu Buhari government sees the scheme as one of its major achievements.

Beneficiaries do not need high-wire connections as the screening process was largely transparent and efficient.

Headquartered under the office of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, N-Teach is the most popular of the N-SIP, which also focuses on health, agriculture and public finance.

Due to the deficiency in the number of teaching staff in public schools, many “unemployed graduates” were deployed to schools in order to complement the efforts of the staff on ground.

In 2016 when the N-Power programme started, 200,000 beneficiaries were selected and deployed to their Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) out of about 700,000 Nigerian graduates who reportedly applied.