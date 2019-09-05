Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade better known as Mr Eazi has responded to trolls referring to him as a gold digger for being in a relationship with femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi.

Concise News understands the singer met Temi when her sister, DJ Cuppy, who is his friend invited him for one of her numerous events in London, United Kingdom.

However, some Twitter users shaded Mr Eazi saying he is dating Temi because of her father’s prominence and wealth.

In his response, the singer said his mother did not raise a fool, just as he advised the trolls to pray for God’s blessings.

He tweeted “Lol Gold Digger? Cos na otedola dey sing dey earn streaming rev, na him dey tour globally, na him dey invest in African creatives kmt No go pray make God bless your handwork!! I engage with people on rural levels, providing water, now rural agripreneurship! Mama Raised no Fool.”