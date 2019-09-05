Mkhitaryan Reveals Why He Left Arsenal

Former Arsenal man Henrikh Mkhitaryan has disclosed that he left the club because he was unhappy over lack of playing time, Concise News reports.

The Armenia international revealed that not having enough chance to play at Arsenal pushed him to consider a last-minute loan transfer to Roma.

Mkhitaryan was signed in January 2018 by former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who left for Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old made three appearances this season before leaving for Serie A.

“Everything happened on the last day right after the Tottenham game I got a call from my agent,” Mkhitaryan said ahead of Armenia’s match against Italy.

“He told me that I have to fly to Rome the next day to have a medical with the team and also sign a contract.

“It is a great opportunity for me as I didn’t get a lot of playing time.”

Recall that Mkhitaryan sealed a loan move to Roma, with the Armenian joining up with his new side for the duration of the 2019-20 season.

Roma confirmed that they will pay a fixed €3 million fee to Arsenal for Mkhitaryan, with another €100,000 viable for the Gunners as incentives.

The Serie A giants also endorsed that Mkhitaryan would wear No.77.

Mkhitaryan told Roma’s official website that “It’s a great opportunity for me to begin a new chapter, with a great club.

“I know what this club is all about and I am sure we can achieve great things together.”

Arriving from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United for a reported €42 million (£38.2m/$46.1m) fee in the summer of 2016, Mkhitaryan never popped the same heights he reached with the Bundesliga giants.

After netting 11 goals and adding 15 assists in his final year in the Bundesliga, Mkhitaryan managed just four goals and a single assist in 24 Premier League games, but he added six goals in 11 Champions League matches that same season.

Also, the Armenian second season at Old Trafford was passed with another struggle, as he only scored a goal and added five assists that campaign before he joined Arsenal in a straight swap for Alexis Sanchez in the January window.

The 30-year-old displayed a skill of his previous form with Arsenal, scoring two goals and adding four assists in just 11 games for the Gunners after his move to the Emirates Stadium.

But a knee injury cost him the final six games of that season and a broken foot would keep him off the pitch for a month and a half the next season.