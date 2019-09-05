Grammy award-winning songwriter LaShawn Daniels popular for writing tracks for Michael Jackson, Beyonce and Lady Gaga has died.

According to his wife, Aprill, 41-year-old Daniels died in an automobile crash in South Carolina.

Taking to Instagram, April wrote: “It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend LaShawn Daniels, who was the victim of a fatal car accident in South Carolina.

Daniels won the Grammy for best R&B song in 2001 for Destiny’s Child’s hit single Say My Name, and he was nominated again in the same category in 2014 for Tamar Braxton’s Love and War.

Other songwriting credits include Whitney Houston’s It’s Not Right But It’s Okay, Jackson’s You Rock My World and Lady Gaga and Beyoncé’s Telephone.

Reacting to news of his death, musician Kirk Franklin wrote: “The entire music community is feeling the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it. LaShawnDaniels … we just stood together a week ago. No words.”