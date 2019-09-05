A 27-year-old student of the Social Studies/Music Department was killed by lightning after leaving exam hall on Monday at the Federal College of Education in Pankshin community of Plateau State.

Concise News learnt that the final year student identified as Ponyak Danladi was killed by a lightning strike at Agric gate while heading home after an exam.

He was reportedly sitting for his final examination in National Certificate in Education (NCE) before the sad incident occurred. The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the Pankshin General Hospital.